Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Raised by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,171 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,052,559,000 after purchasing an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,268,029,000 after purchasing an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,128,020,000 after purchasing an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,438,826,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.76. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The company has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $186.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.83.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $1,405,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,919,753.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

