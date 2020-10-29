Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 65.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,691 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,459 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total value of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,873,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 230,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.83.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $180.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $217.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $200.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

