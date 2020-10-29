Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $228.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $228.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on V. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Visa from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.48.

V stock opened at $180.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $351.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $217.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.76.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $9,457,560.00. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 4.1% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 5.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429,246 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $82,917,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

