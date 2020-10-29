Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Vertical Research began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

Shares of VNT opened at $28.26 on Monday. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics' and technicians' equipment.

