W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $70.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded W. R. Berkley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.14.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $60.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.35. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 11,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

