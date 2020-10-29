Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 950,667 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 44,839 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Walmart were worth $133,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in Walmart by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,482 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,858,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,100,193.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

Walmart stock opened at $140.04 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

