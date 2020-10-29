Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Wärtsilä Oyj Abp in a report on Monday, July 20th. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Wärtsilä Oyj Abp alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.62. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

About Wärtsilä Oyj Abp

WÃ¤rtsilÃ¤ Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. It offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. The company also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.