WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) PT Set at €55.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

WashTec AG (WSU.F) (ETR:WSU) has been given a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities researchers at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 57.37% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on WashTec AG (WSU.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get WashTec AG (WSU.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:WSU opened at €34.95 ($41.12) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €37.60 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.71 million and a PE ratio of 23.35. WashTec AG has a 1 year low of €28.85 ($33.94) and a 1 year high of €57.50 ($67.65).

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for WashTec AG (WSU.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WashTec AG (WSU.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.