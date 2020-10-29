Waters (NYSE:WAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Waters (NYSE:WAT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%.

NYSE:WAT opened at $224.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 12 month low of $154.39 and a 12 month high of $245.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Waters from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.60.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

