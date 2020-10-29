Waters (NYSE:WAT) Price Target Increased to $230.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its target price increased by SVB Leerink from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Waters from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Waters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.60.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of WAT opened at $224.77 on Wednesday. Waters has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waters will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Waters news, CEO Christopher J. Oconnell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,595 shares in the company, valued at $12,285,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 24,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $5,260,200.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,381 shares of company stock worth $14,280,481. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Waters by 821.9% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.