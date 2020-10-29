Wedbush Raises Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Price Target to $8.00

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VLY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.54.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $7.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,131,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,506,000 after acquiring an additional 950,573 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 33.6% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 5,700,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,311,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,899,000 after acquiring an additional 68,848 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,214,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,136,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,774,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,879,000 after acquiring an additional 25,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.