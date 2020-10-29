Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF)

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Inter Pipeline (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IPPLF. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Inter Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Inter Pipeline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.68.

OTCMKTS IPPLF opened at $8.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Inter Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

