Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target to $225.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.82.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $192.67 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.20. Illinois Tool Works has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $208.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.84%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 29,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total value of $5,779,415.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at $12,316,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Hartnett sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.96, for a total value of $3,769,806.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,658,510.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 166.2% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

