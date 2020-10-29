Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Cut to $57.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Western Digital from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $38.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.74.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,182,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,189,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,377,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,929 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 1,338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

