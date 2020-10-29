Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDC. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 4,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2,219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Western Digital by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

