WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in October

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $17.10 on Thursday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.

Get WH Group alerts:

WH Group Company Profile

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Packaged Meats, Fresh Pork, Hog Production, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen meat; and hog farming activities.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for WH Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WH Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.