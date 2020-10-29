WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Down 86.0% in October

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 84,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WHGLY opened at $17.10 on Thursday. WH Group has a 1-year low of $14.98 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.60.
WH Group Company Profile
