Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Where Food Comes From, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 93.8% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of WFCF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a P/E ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.65. Where Food Comes From has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million during the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. The company operates through verification and Certification, and Software Sales and Related Consulting segments. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From Source Verified retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and web-based information sharing and education.

