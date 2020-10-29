Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Sells $57,223.24 in Stock

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) VP Christopher S. Conley sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.97, for a total value of $57,223.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Whirlpool stock opened at $188.44 on Thursday. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $207.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $187.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $3.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WHR shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Whirlpool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after buying an additional 94,587 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 146.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the first quarter valued at $2,632,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 191.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 48.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

