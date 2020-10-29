Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.30.

WGO opened at $50.54 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.17. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.52. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.95%.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $53,705.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,256.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

