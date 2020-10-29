Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 30th. Analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.54 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a positive return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments stock opened at $3.52 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.56 million, a PE ratio of -32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $5.49.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WETF. Morgan Stanley lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine lowered Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.38.

Wisdom Tree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

