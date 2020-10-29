WIZBL Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,061.00 (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 157.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, WIZBL has traded 62.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. WIZBL has a total market cap of $472,734.37 and approximately $1,061.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WIZBL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007616 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00086550 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00228164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00032502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.01284805 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000203 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000583 BTC.

About WIZBL

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. WIZBL’s official website is www.wizbl.io

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

