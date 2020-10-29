Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Workday were worth $24,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,700,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,004,869,000 after buying an additional 430,636 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Workday by 10.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,234,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,205,000 after purchasing an additional 121,558 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,213,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,421,000 after purchasing an additional 88,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in Workday by 34.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 774,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,136,000 after purchasing an additional 196,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised Workday from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.55.

Shares of WDAY opened at $209.70 on Thursday. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $107.75 and a 12-month high of $248.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.14 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $36,291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 4,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.05, for a total value of $1,075,888.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 364,183 shares of company stock worth $82,989,001. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

