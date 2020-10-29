Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Research Coverage Started at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.26 on Monday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 10.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.