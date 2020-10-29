Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) in a report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.14.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $70.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. Xcel Energy has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,795,180.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 16.1% during the third quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 6,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3,507.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 153.5% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 110.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 22,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

