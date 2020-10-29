Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,403 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.12% of Yum China worth $24,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.6% in the third quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Yum China by 2.6% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Yum China by 25.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 0.6% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 55,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CLSA started coverage on Yum China in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.78. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total value of $305,375.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

