Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Brokerages expect Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of -192.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Manchester United by 29.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $3,424,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 7.8% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

