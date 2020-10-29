Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Posted by on Oct 29th, 2020

Brokerages expect Manchester United PLC (NYSE:MANU) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Manchester United’s earnings. Manchester United posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manchester United will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manchester United.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.19 million. Manchester United had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Manchester United’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of Manchester United stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.12 million, a PE ratio of -192.26 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Manchester United has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in Manchester United by 29.8% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 260,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 59,734 shares in the last quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 12.5% in the second quarter. Sandell Asset Management Corp. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 27,829 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Manchester United in the second quarter valued at $3,424,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manchester United by 107.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 69,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Manchester United by 7.8% during the second quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 132,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manchester United (MANU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.