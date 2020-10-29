Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to Announce $0.66 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. Qualys also posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.27. Qualys had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $88.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.85.

In related news, Director Peter Pace sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $3,692,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $1,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,382 shares of company stock worth $5,520,908 in the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.9% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 97,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,505,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Qualys by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $91.68 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 0.85. Qualys has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $125.22.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

