Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to Announce $0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.18. Five9 reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Five9.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five9 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.59.

In other news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 13,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,565,307.32. Following the transaction, the president now owns 103,330 shares in the company, valued at $11,585,359.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $340,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 111,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,712,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 143,123 shares of company stock worth $17,186,131. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9 by 23.5% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN stock opened at $143.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.32. Five9 has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $148.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -367.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

