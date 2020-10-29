Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) will post ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.16). Regulus Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.69). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regulus Therapeutics.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Regulus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 214.08% and a negative net margin of 35,448.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RGLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regulus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.08.

RGLS opened at $0.50 on Monday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 241.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.19% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

