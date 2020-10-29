Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Hold

KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KAZ Minerals PLC is involved in mining, producing and selling copper concentrates primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. The company’s operating segment consists of East Region Operations, Mining Projects and Bozymchak segments. It operates underground mines in the East Region of Kazakhstan and open-pit mine in Bozymchak, Kyrgyzstan and develops various mining projects situated at Bozshakol, Aktogay, and Koksay. KAZ Minerals PLC, formerly known as KAZAKHMYS LTD, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KZMYY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

KAZ Minerals stock opened at $4.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

