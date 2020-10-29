Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to Hold

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Merchants Bancorp is a diversified bank holding company. It provides multi-family housing and health care facility financing, mortgage warehousing, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, agricultural lending and traditional community banking services, through its subsidiaries. Merchants Bancorp is based in Carmel, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $24.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $608.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.83. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $721,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $372,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 17,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. 21.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

