Zacks Investment Research Lowers BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioTelemetry, Inc. provides ambulatory outpatient management solutions for monitoring clinical information regarding an individual’s health. It is focused on the diagnosis and monitoring of cardiac arrhythmias, or heart rhythm disorders. BioTelemetry, Inc., formerly known as CardioNet, Inc., is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BioTelemetry from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

BioTelemetry stock opened at $40.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14. BioTelemetry has a fifty-two week low of $27.35 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. BioTelemetry had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $99.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.93 million. On average, analysts predict that BioTelemetry will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAT. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after acquiring an additional 70,906 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in BioTelemetry during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in BioTelemetry by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 96,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth about $1,009,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

