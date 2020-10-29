Zacks Investment Research Lowers Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

BZZUF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Buzzi Unicem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $22.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.77. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $23.01.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

