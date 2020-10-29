Zacks Investment Research Lowers Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Columbia Financial Inc. operates as an investment holding company. It offers consumer and commercial products which includes online and mobile banking, lending facilities, title, investment and wealth management services. Columbia Financial Inc.is headquartered in New Jersey, Unites States. “

CLBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Columbia Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

CLBK opened at $12.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75. Columbia Financial has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.19.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 15.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Financial will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis E. Gibney acquired 4,000 shares of Columbia Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.54 per share, with a total value of $46,160.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Columbia Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbia Financial by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Financial by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 17.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Financial

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest bearing demand deposits, such as individual checking and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

