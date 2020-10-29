Zelman & Associates Lowers KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to Hold

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KBH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KB Home from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.50.

KBH stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.80. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $42.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 23,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $933,982.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,016 shares in the company, valued at $40,137,335.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 18,903 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $763,681.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,637,981.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,814 shares of company stock worth $8,310,752. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Columbus Circle Investors increased its holdings in KB Home by 40.6% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 595,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after buying an additional 171,983 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in KB Home by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

