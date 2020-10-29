Zelman & Associates Lowers Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) to Hold

Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

TMHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.43.

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 8.12 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $28.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,536,000 after buying an additional 4,976,829 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 53.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,570,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,581,000 after buying an additional 897,189 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 23.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,787,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after buying an additional 345,287 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,554,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,990,000 after buying an additional 109,172 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

