Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) PT Raised to $130.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Zendesk from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.53.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $104.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.34. Zendesk has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $116.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.34. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $246.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $559,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,043.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $504,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,601 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,527.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,938 shares of company stock worth $10,276,003 over the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,476,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,491,000 after purchasing an additional 478,836 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,738,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,447,000 after purchasing an additional 721,084 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,351,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,639,000 after purchasing an additional 117,506 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Zendesk by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 555,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 238,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.