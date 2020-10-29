Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Fulcrum Equity Management

Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 29.4% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.3% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.23, for a total value of $195,985.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,352.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,009 shares of company stock valued at $5,720,053. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $161.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.82. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $168.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. G.Research cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $125.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.14.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

