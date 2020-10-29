Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,927 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $49,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 23.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 5.3% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZM. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $217.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $407.92.

ZM opened at $516.01 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $146.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 661.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.01.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.37 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 354.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.07, for a total transaction of $4,080,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $782,062.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,342 shares of company stock valued at $91,592,020. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

