Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNGA. UBS Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zynga from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Zynga from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Zynga from $11.50 to $13.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Zynga has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.92.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $518.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.07 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $488,267.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 616,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,692.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 267,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $2,271,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,101. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 124,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,342,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,298,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Zynga by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 373,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 172,007 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

