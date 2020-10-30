-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:ANIX) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Anixa Biosciences’ earnings. Anixa Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anixa Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Anixa Biosciences.

Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th.

Shares of NYSE:ANIX opened at $2.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39. Anixa Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.24.

In related news, CEO Amit Kumar acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $59,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 262,000 shares in the company, valued at $552,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,020,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,278.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Anixa Biosciences

Anixa Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops diagnostics and therapeutics to diagnose, treat, and prevent cancer. The company is developing the Cchek platform, a series of non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of cancer, which is based on the body's immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

Earnings History and Estimates for Anixa Biosciences (NYSE:ANIX)

