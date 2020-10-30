$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that XP Inc. (NYSE:XP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for XP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that XP will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow XP.

XP (NYSE:XP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $358.03 million for the quarter.

XP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on XP in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised XP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered XP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. XP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of XP by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of XP during the 1st quarter valued at $358,000.

XP stock opened at $40.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.73. XP has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

