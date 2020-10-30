-$0.38 EPS Expected for LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) This Quarter

Analysts expect LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) to post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for LAIX’s earnings. LAIX reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that LAIX will report full-year earnings of ($1.55) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LAIX.
LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter.
About LAIX
LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.
