$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) will report earnings per share of $0.53 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.51. Gentherm posted earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.42. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $259.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentherm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.92.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRM opened at $47.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.53. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $27.24 and a 52 week high of $49.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including steering wheel heaters, neck conditioners, and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

