$1.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the highest is $1.12. Waste Management posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full-year earnings of $3.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $3.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Waste Management.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Waste Management by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WM opened at $107.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.61. The firm has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waste Management (WM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.