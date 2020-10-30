1,282 Shares in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.97. Avantor Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.21.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 25,575,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $498,977,458.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $805,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,671 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,166.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,133,804 shares of company stock worth $803,085,809 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

