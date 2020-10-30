13,369 Shares in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 108.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter worth about $26,000.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Chegg from $67.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chegg from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chegg from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.73.

Shares of CHGG opened at $74.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7,476.52, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.43.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. Chegg had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $154.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Leblanc bought 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,923.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $963,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $2,369,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,565,575.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,584 shares of company stock valued at $7,530,774. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

