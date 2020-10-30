1,345 Shares in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Acquired by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Colfax by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Colfax by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 91,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 24,195 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Colfax in the 3rd quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Colfax by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 313,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 32,237 shares during the last quarter.

In other Colfax news, SVP Jason Maclean sold 2,491 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $87,982.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,345.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CFX shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on Colfax from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Argus increased their price objective on Colfax from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Colfax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Colfax from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Colfax in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.03.

Shares of Colfax stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -389.00, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.89. Colfax Co. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $39.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.56.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Colfax had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $805.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

