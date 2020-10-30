14,930 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Purchased by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the second quarter valued at $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 248.2% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at $558,667.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,128,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 6.82. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $81.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

