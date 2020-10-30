1,571 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Bought by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. 31.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.83.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

KDP opened at $27.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.